Visual Pak Signs 472,176 SF Industrial Lease in Bristol, Wisconsin

The tenant will occupy an entire building at Bristol Highlands Commerce Center.

BRISTOL, WIS. — Visual Pak Cos. has signed a 472,176-square-foot industrial lease at Bristol Highlands Commerce Center in Bristol, about 14 miles west of Kenosha. The Waukegan, Ill.-based company, which provides contract packaging and manufacturing solutions for food, personal care, automotive and healthcare brands, will occupy an entire building at the business park. Visual Pak is scheduled to take occupancy in the second quarter after interior improvements are completed. Whit Heitman of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Jeff Hoffman and Eric Fischer of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, along with Tim Thompson of HSA Commercial Real Estate, represented ownership, HSA Commercial Real Estate and Washington Capital Management.