REBusinessOnline

Visual Pak Signs 472,176 SF Industrial Lease in Bristol, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Wisconsin

The tenant will occupy an entire building at Bristol Highlands Commerce Center.

BRISTOL, WIS. — Visual Pak Cos. has signed a 472,176-square-foot industrial lease at Bristol Highlands Commerce Center in Bristol, about 14 miles west of Kenosha. The Waukegan, Ill.-based company, which provides contract packaging and manufacturing solutions for food, personal care, automotive and healthcare brands, will occupy an entire building at the business park. Visual Pak is scheduled to take occupancy in the second quarter after interior improvements are completed. Whit Heitman of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Jeff Hoffman and Eric Fischer of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, along with Tim Thompson of HSA Commercial Real Estate, represented ownership, HSA Commercial Real Estate and Washington Capital Management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  