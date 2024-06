WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Vitalis Properties has purchased PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Westminster for an undisclosed price.

Located at 6500 W. 104th Ave. in the Denver suburb of Westminster, the freestanding, two-story, 37,130-square-foot hospital features 36 private rooms.

CJ Kodani led the JLL Capital Markets team that represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal.