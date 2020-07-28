Vitus Underway on 82-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment in Boston

BOSTON — Vitus, a national owner and builder of affordable housing, is underway on the redevelopment of Fort Hill Gardens and Esperanza Trust, two communities totaling 82 units in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. Vitus expects to invest about $100,000 per unit, with construction expected to be complete this winter. The kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms will all be upgraded with fresh paint and new doors and windows. Both properties will also receive exterior improvements such as new roofing and curb and walkway upgrades.