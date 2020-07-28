REBusinessOnline

Vitus Underway on 82-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment in Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

BOSTON — Vitus, a national owner and builder of affordable housing, is underway on the redevelopment of Fort Hill Gardens and Esperanza Trust, two communities totaling 82 units in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. Vitus expects to invest about $100,000 per unit, with construction expected to be complete this winter. The kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms will all be upgraded with fresh paint and new doors and windows. Both properties will also receive exterior improvements such as new roofing and curb and walkway upgrades.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
30
Webinar: Market Valuation — How are Seniors Housing Valuations Weathering the Pandemic?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  