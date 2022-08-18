VIUM Capital Provides $14.3M Bridge Loan for 144-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — VIUM Capital has provided a $14.3 million bridge-to-HUD loan for the refinancing of a 144-unit seniors housing community in Pennsylvania. The name and address of the property, which provides independent living, assisted living and memory care services, were not disclosed. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund a change in unit mix and other capital upgrades.