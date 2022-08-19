REBusinessOnline

VIUM Capital Provides $17.1M Loan for Refinancing of South Texas Skilled Nursing Facility

SOUTH TEXAS — VIUM Capital has provided a $17.1 million bridge-to-HUD loan for the refinancing of an undisclosed skilled nursing facility in South Texas. The financing also provides equity-out proceeds and covers transaction costs. The loan features a 60 percent loan-to-value ratio and partial recourse that disappears upon submission to HUD. The borrower leased the property in 2017, exercised its purchase option in 2018 and continued to improve operating performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The name and location of the facility were not disclosed.

 

