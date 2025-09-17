VIUM Capital to Relocate Headquarters to 14,808 SF Office at Grandview Yard Near Columbus

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OHIO — VIUM Capital, a seniors housing and healthcare commercial real estate finance firm, has leased 14,808 square feet of new headquarters space at 995 Yard Street within Grandview Yard in Grandview Heights, just north of Columbus. Clayton Davis of JLL represented the tenant. Grandview Yard is a 125-acre mixed-use development featuring more than 1.2 million square feet of office space, 1,500 residences, hospitality, retail and restaurant uses. The neighborhood is home to businesses such as Nationwide Insurance, OhioHealth, Ernst & Young, Willis, Ineos and Acrisure. The office at 995 Yard St. consists of two connected four-story buildings totaling 245,000 square feet. Amenities include Crossings Café, a fitness center and conference facility. Construction on VIUM’s space is underway, with occupancy slated for the first quarter of 2026.