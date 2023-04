TEXAS — VIUM Capital has provided $27 million in bridge-to-HUD financing for two skilled nursing facilities totaling 240 beds in Texas. The terms include a purchase option for the first facility, and the proceeds refinance $6.8 million in debt on the second property. The names and locations of the properties, as well as the name of the borrower, were not disclosed. The financing is full recourse, lowering to 50 percent recourse upon submission of the HUD application.