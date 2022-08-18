VIV Real Estate Acquires 135-Unit Envue Square Apartments in Southeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm VIV Real Estate has acquired Envue Square, a 135-unit apartment complex in southeast Houston. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground, clubhouse with a coffee bar, outdoor grilling and dining stations and onsite laundry facilities. VIV acquired the property in partnership with Texas Valley Group, and the new ownership plans to continue the value-add program put in place by the previous ownership. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.