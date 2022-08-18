REBusinessOnline

VIV Real Estate Acquires 135-Unit Envue Square Apartments in Southeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm VIV Real Estate has acquired Envue Square, a 135-unit apartment complex in southeast Houston. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground, clubhouse with a coffee bar, outdoor grilling and dining stations and onsite laundry facilities. VIV acquired the property in partnership with Texas Valley Group, and the new ownership plans to continue the value-add program put in place by the previous ownership. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  