Ingredients distributor Vivion has leased 49,545 square feet at 15500 S. Main Street, Building B in Gardena, California.
Vivion Leases 49,545 SF Regional Distribution Hub in Gardena, California

by Jeff Shaw

GARDENA, CALIF. — Ingredients distributor Vivion has leased 49,545 square feet at 15500 S. Main Street, Building B in Gardena. 

Located in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County, the property will be used as Vivion’s regional distribution hub. A subsidiary of Operio Group, 

Vivion is an ingredients distributor that specializes in products for application in the solid dose, pharmaceutical, nutritional, food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care, agricultural and industrial markets. The company’s Gardena distribution hub will be 30,000 square feet larger than its current facility in Vernon. 

Vivion expects to occupy its new space in June 2023. Grant Huff of Transwestern represented Vivion in the transaction. 

