VIVO Development Partners Buys Camelwest Plaza Office Property in Phoenix for $14M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

Camelwest Plaza in Phoenix features two buildings offering a total of 175,308 square feet of office space.

PHOENIX — VIVO Development Partners has purchased Camelwest Plaza, a two-building office asset in Phoenix. Hawaii-based BW Camelwest LLC sold the property for $14 million.

Located at 1951 and 2011 W. Camelback Road, the four-story, multi-tenant office buildings offer a total of 175,308 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 71 percent leased to a mix of tenants across various industries, including financial, technology, insurance, marketing, medical, legal services and government.

Geoffrey Turbow, Gary Cornish, Barry Gabel and Chris Marchildon of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.