Vivo Living Acquires Hotel in Port Royal, South Carolina for Multifamily Conversion

PORT ROYAL, S.C. — Vivo Living has purchased a hotel located at 1660 Ribaut Road in Port Royal, a coastal town situated north of Hilton Head, S.C. The California-based buyer plans to convert the hotel into an apartment community named Vivo Port Royal. This will be Vivo’s third adaptive reuse multifamily project in South Carolina. The property will feature a living room lobby with complimentary Wi-Fi, lounge areas, a pool and a fitness center. Vivo Living says that the property will command a 10 to 20 percent discount compared with market-rate rents in the trade area. The seller was not disclosed.