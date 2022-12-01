Vivo Living to Convert Two-Tower Hotel in Baltimore to 708-Unit Apartment Property

Vivo Living plans to convert these 23- and 27-story towers in Baltimore that once housed Radisson and Holiday Inn hotels into an apartment development comprising 708 units.

BALTIMORE — Vivo Living, an affiliate of adaptive reuse developer Vivo Investments LLC, has purchased a vacant two-tower hotel property in Baltimore that was previously a dual-branded Radisson and Holiday Inn. The company plans to convert the 23- and 27-story towers into an apartment development comprising 708 units, the vast majority of which will be studio units ranging between 300 and 350 square feet.

Vivo Living will also update the property’s amenity package, including gyms, yoga/mindfulness studios, pool, convenience store, renovated lobby, outdoor barbecue areas, self-storage space and banquet/coworking space. Vivo Living has tapped locally based Urban Design Group to design the adaptive reuse project. Parkview Financial provided a $45 million construction loan to Vivo Living to fund the redevelopment.