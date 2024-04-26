Friday, April 26, 2024
VMD Cos. to Develop 900,000 SF Industrial Park in Fall River, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

FALL RIVER, MASS. — Massachusetts-based development and investment firm VMD Cos. will develop The Campus at Innovation Way, a 900,000-square-foot industrial park that will be located near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border in Fall River. The Campus at Innovation Way will consist of four buildings ranging in size from 203,800 to 291,200 square feet. Each building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 48 tailboard loading docks and 180-foot truck court depths. The development is fully entitled, and VMD Cos. expects to break ground in the coming days. Delivery is slated for the second quarter of 2025. Newmark has been appointed as the leasing agent. 

