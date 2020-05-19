Vogel Realty to Install New HVAC Systems in Historic D.C. Mixed-Use Building in Response to COVID-19 Concerns

The new HVAC systems at Chelsea Gardens will limit airflow between workspaces, bring more fresh air into units and neutralize viruses and bacteria.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vogel Realty has voluntarily implemented plans to install new heating and air conditioning systems designed to minimize airborne viruses and bacteria at Chelsea Gardens in Washington, D.C. The 105-year-old mixed-use building has been closed since D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced stay-at-home orders for the District. Vogel Realty also plans to install handwashing stations and anti-microbial surfaces in the building before it can reopen on Saturday, May 30. The new HVAC systems will limit airflow between workspaces, bring more fresh air into units and neutralize viruses and bacteria. Chelsea Gardens was originally built as an office building in 1905 and was renovated 20 years ago to include retail and residential space.