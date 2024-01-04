Voit Arranges $19.4M Sale of Cedarwoods Business Park in Fullerton, California

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of Cedarwoods Business Park, a five-building industrial property located at 2461-2495 E. Orangethorpe Ave. in the Orange County city of Fullerton. Chino Hills-based HK Ventures acquired the asset from a private investor for $19.4 million, or $226.95 per square foot.

Situated on 4.8 acres, the 85,700-square-foot distribution buildings offers space for multiple tenants. HK Ventures plans to hold the property for investment and may redevelop the asset in the future.

Michael Hefner of Voit Real Estate Services’ Anaheim office represented the buyer and seller in the deal. Barry Walshe of Voit Real Estate Services’ Anaheim office is the leasing agent for Cedarwoods Business Park and acted as local market advisor in the transaction.