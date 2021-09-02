Voit Breaks Ground on 87,189 SF Spec Industrial Property in Rialto, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Renaissance Commerce Center in Rialto, Calif., will feature three buildings offering a total of 87,189 square feet of speculative industrial space.

RIALTO, CALIF. — The Voit Co. has broken ground on Renaissance Commerce Center, a speculative industrial property located at 1993, 2033 and 2133 W. Casmalia St. in Rialto.

Totaling 87,189 square feet, the single-tenant industrial asset will feature a 34,015-square-foot building, a 28,837-square-foot facility and a 24,337-square-foot property. Each building will offer state-of-the-art amenities, including dock-high doors, 26- to 28-foot clear heights, ample parking and designated office space within each building.

Completion is slated for first-quarter 2022.

Juan Gutierrez and John Viscounty of Voit Real Estate Services will represent The Voit Co. in lease or sale of the property.