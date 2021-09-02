REBusinessOnline

Voit Breaks Ground on 87,189 SF Spec Industrial Property in Rialto, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Renaissance-Commerce-Center-Rialto-CA

Renaissance Commerce Center in Rialto, Calif., will feature three buildings offering a total of 87,189 square feet of speculative industrial space.

RIALTO, CALIF. — The Voit Co. has broken ground on Renaissance Commerce Center, a speculative industrial property located at 1993, 2033 and 2133 W. Casmalia St. in Rialto.

Totaling 87,189 square feet, the single-tenant industrial asset will feature a 34,015-square-foot building, a 28,837-square-foot facility and a 24,337-square-foot property. Each building will offer state-of-the-art amenities, including dock-high doors, 26- to 28-foot clear heights, ample parking and designated office space within each building.

Completion is slated for first-quarter 2022.

Juan Gutierrez and John Viscounty of Voit Real Estate Services will represent The Voit Co. in lease or sale of the property.

