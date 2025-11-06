Voit Brokers $23.4M Sale of 89,873 SF Industrial Building in La Mirada, California

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the purchase of a freestanding industrial building located at 14821 Artesia Blvd. in La Mirada. World Trade Printing Co. acquired the asset from The Realty Associates Fund XII Portfolio for $23.4 million. World Trade Printing Co. will use the 89,873-square-foot property to expand its operations and to accommodate its acquisition of several other companies, according to the Voit team. Eric Smith, Selden McKnight and Stan Kwak of Voit represented the buyer in the deal.