Voit Brokers $5.3M Sale of Medical Office Building in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the $5.3 million purchase of a medical office building located at 8623 Spectrum Center Blvd. in the Kearny Mesa submarket of San Diego. San Diego-based Cal Coast Credit Union sold the property to an undisclosed San Diego-based buyer. Situated within San Diego Spectrum, the single-story freestanding building offers 8,000 square feet of Class B medical office space. Tim Cajka and Myles Martinez of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the deal.