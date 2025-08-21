Thursday, August 21, 2025
8623-Spectrum-Center-Dr-San-Diego-CA
Located at 8623 Spectrum Center Drive in San Diego, the property offers 8,000 square feet of medical office space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaHealthcareWestern

Voit Brokers $5.3M Sale of Medical Office Building in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the $5.3 million purchase of a medical office building located at 8623 Spectrum Center Blvd. in the Kearny Mesa submarket of San Diego. San Diego-based Cal Coast Credit Union sold the property to an undisclosed San Diego-based buyer. Situated within San Diego Spectrum, the single-story freestanding building offers 8,000 square feet of Class B medical office space. Tim Cajka and Myles Martinez of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the deal.

