Thursday, March 6, 2025
Mariner-Apts-San-Diego-CA.jpg
Located at 2810 Ocean Front Walk in San Diego’s South Mission Beach, Mariner Apartments offers 16 residences and 84 feet of ocean frontage.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Voit Brokers $9.2M Sale of Mariner Apartments in San Diego’s South Mission Beach

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of Mariner Apartments, a 16-unit beachfront multifamily complex in San Diego’s South Mission Beach neighborhood. Stingray Management LLC and JKCW sold the asset to a private investor for $9.2 million.

Constructed in 1962, Mariner offers eight studios, seven two-bedroom units and a three-bedroom penthouse with oceanfront patios and decks and 17 parking spaces, as well as 84 feet of ocean frontage. The property is located at 2801 Ocean Front Walk. Robert Vallera and Jon Boland of Voit represented the sellers, while Cody Evans of South Coast Commercial represented the buyer in the deal.

