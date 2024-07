COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of an industrial building at 123 Monte Vista Ave. in the Orange County city of Costa Mesa. An exotic car dealer sold the asset to a private individual for $3.2 million, or $1,054 per square foot.

The buyer plans to use the 3,034-square-foot building for personal use.

Stefan Rogers of Voit Real Estate Services’ Irvine office represented the seller, while Matt Fryer of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction.