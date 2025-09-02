Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4645-E-Cotton-Center-Blvd-Phoenix-AZ
Located at 4645 E. Cotton Center Blvd. in Phoenix, the property offers 116,858 square feet of multi-tenant office space.
AcquisitionsArizonaOfficeWestern

Voit Negotiates $10M Sale of Multi-Tenant Office Building in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the purchase of 4645 E. Cotton Center Boulevard, a multi-tenant office property in Phoenix. PRH XXXXV LLC, a private investor, acquired the asset for $10 million, or $86 per square foot, from an undisclosed seller. Situated within Cotton Corporate Center, the 116,858-square-foot property underwent $9.4 million in renovations and capital improvements over the past decade. Mike Bench of Voit represented the buyer, while Chris Toci, Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.9M Sale of Manhattan...

NEPCG Arranges $5.2M Sale of Apartment Building in...

Aptitude Development Sells 647-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Comunidad Partners Acquires 234-Unit Haywood Apartments in Greenville

Newmark Brokers $40.2M Sale of Industrial Facility in...

EAH Housing, County of Santa Clara Break Ground...

Gantry Secures $27.8M Refinancing for Hazel Dell Marketplace...

SLIB Arranges Sale of Vacant 44-Unit Seniors Housing...

Unique Properties Brokers $2.2M Sale of Industrial Property...