Voit Negotiates $10M Sale of Multi-Tenant Office Building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the purchase of 4645 E. Cotton Center Boulevard, a multi-tenant office property in Phoenix. PRH XXXXV LLC, a private investor, acquired the asset for $10 million, or $86 per square foot, from an undisclosed seller. Situated within Cotton Corporate Center, the 116,858-square-foot property underwent $9.4 million in renovations and capital improvements over the past decade. Mike Bench of Voit represented the buyer, while Chris Toci, Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.