SAN DIEGO — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a two-story office building in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa submarket. The asset traded for $17 million, or $315 per square foot.

Located at 9573 and 9577 Chesapeake Drive, the building features 54,000 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased.

Randy LaChance and Brandon Keith of Voit’s San Diego office represented the undisclosed buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.