Voit Negotiates Sale of 210,098 SF Valley View Commerce Center in Santa Fe Springs, California

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services has negotiated the sale of Valley View Commerce Center at 14515-14585 Valley View Ave. in Santa Fe Springs. A family wealth office sold the asset to Circle Industrial Growth Fund II for an undisclosed price. Built in 1989 on 14.2 acres, the six-building asset offers 210,098 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space. The property features grade-level loading doors and 109 units ranging from 919 square feet to 3,409 square feet. At the time of escrow, the property was 76 percent occupied. Michael Hefner, Robert Socci, Mitch Zehner and Seth Davenport of Voit represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.