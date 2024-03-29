Voit Negotiates Sale of 48,235 SF Warehouse in Fullerton, California

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the purchase of a freestanding industrial warehouse situated on 2.2. acres in Fullerton, a city in northern Orange County. Anaheim-based 1450 Manhattan LLC acquired the asset from Salher LLC for $13.3 million.

Located at 1450-1456 S. Manhattan Ave., the property features 48,235 square feet of industrial space.

Garrett McClelland and Erik Sikes of Voit Real Estate Services’ Irvine office represented the buyer, while Byron Foss, Wade Tift and Nick Carey of JLL represented the seller in the deal.