Friday, March 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1450-1456-S-Manhattan-Ave-Fullerton-CA
Located at 1450-1456 S. Manhattan Ave. in Fullerton, Calif., the property features 48,235 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Voit Negotiates Sale of 48,235 SF Warehouse in Fullerton, California

by Amy Works

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the purchase of a freestanding industrial warehouse situated on 2.2. acres in Fullerton, a city in northern Orange County. Anaheim-based 1450 Manhattan LLC acquired the asset from Salher LLC for $13.3 million.

Located at 1450-1456 S. Manhattan Ave., the property features 48,235 square feet of industrial space.

Garrett McClelland and Erik Sikes of Voit Real Estate Services’ Irvine office represented the buyer, while Byron Foss, Wade Tift and Nick Carey of JLL represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Opus Breaks Ground on $71M Recycling Facility Expansion...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 334-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Terreno Realty Acquires Brooklyn Industrial Building for $12M

GFI Realty Arranges $4.8M Sale of Brooklyn Apartment...

California’s South Coast Region Sees Burst of CRE...

EQT Exeter Acquires New Industrial Building Leased to...

Shorenstein Properties Sells 248,000 SF Office Building in...

Bradford Cos. Buys Bent Tree Green Office Building...

Boston Properties Completes Sale of 45 Percent Interest...