Voit Real Estate Brokers $10M Sale of Multi-Tenant Business Park in Irwindale, California

IRWINDALE, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant industrial and distribution park in Irwindale. DJ CRT LLC sold the asset to Dunbar Real Estate Investment Management for $10 million. Located at 1400-1430 Arrow Highway, the property offers 51,487 square feet of space spread across three grade-level freestanding buildings with a total of 16 units. At the time of sale, the asset was 56 percent occupied. Michael Hefner of Voit represented the seller and buyer in the deal.