Voit Real Estate Brokers $47M Sale of Office/Industrial Portfolio in Southern California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

CHULA VISTA AND MISSION VALLEY, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a five-property office and industrial portfolio in Chula Vista and Mission Valley. Protea Properties acquired the portfolio from Carleton Management for $47 million.

Totaling 231,878 square feet, the portfolio includes a 48,828-square-foot, fully leased industrial/showroom building at 630 Bay Blvd. in Chula Vista; a 32,601-square-foot, fully leased multi-tenant office property at 660 Bay Blvd. in Chula Vista; a 99,584-square-foot, fully occupied office/industrial building at 780-784 Bay Blvd. in Chula Vista; a 30,046-square-foot, single-tenant property at 830 Bay Blvd. in Chula Vista; and a 20,819-square-foot, multi-tenant office building located at 5920 Friars Road in Mission Valley.

Tenants at the portfolio include Cox Communications, National University, Fresenius Medical, Bayfront Charter School and West Marine.

Randy LaChance Sr. of Voit’s San Diego office represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented.

