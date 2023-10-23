Monday, October 23, 2023
825-Civic-Center-Dr-Vista-CA
Moonlight Cultural Foundation will use the 6,360-square-foot property at 825 Civic Center Drive in Vista, Calif., for youth training and prop storage.
Voit Real Estate Brokers Sale of 6,360 SF Retail Property in Vista, California

by Amy Works

VISTA, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services has negotiated the acquisition of a retail building at 825 Civic Center Drive in Vista, approximately 40 miles north of San Diego.

Newport Beach-based Union Bank of California sold the asset to Vista-based Moonlight Cultural Foundation for $2 million.

The buyer, a local theatre production company, will use the 6,360-square-foot building for youth training and prop storage.

Peter Kies of Voit Real Estate Services’ Carlsbad office represented the seller, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.

