Voit Real Estate Brokers Sale of 6,360 SF Retail Property in Vista, California

VISTA, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services has negotiated the acquisition of a retail building at 825 Civic Center Drive in Vista, approximately 40 miles north of San Diego.

Newport Beach-based Union Bank of California sold the asset to Vista-based Moonlight Cultural Foundation for $2 million.

The buyer, a local theatre production company, will use the 6,360-square-foot building for youth training and prop storage.

Peter Kies of Voit Real Estate Services’ Carlsbad office represented the seller, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.