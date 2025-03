ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services, in partnership with Hines as the owner, has broken ground on an industrial project located at 701 E. Ball Road in Anaheim. Situated on 7 acres, the 139,535-square-foot Class A industrial property is slated for completion in November. Seth Davenport, Adam Hill, Mitch Zehner and Michael Zehner of Voit Real Estate Services are handling marking, sale and leasing efforts for the project.