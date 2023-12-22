Friday, December 22, 2023
At the time of sale, the 38,643-square-foot Harbor Warner Business Center in Santa Ana, Calif., was fully leased.
Voit Real Estate Negotiates $11.3M Sale of Harbor Warner Business Center in Santa Ana, California

by Amy Works

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of Harbor Warner Business Center, an industrial business park in Santa Ana. Rexford Industrial sold the asset to a private investment fund for $11.3 million.

Located at 2525 S. Harbor Blvd. and 3720-3752 W. Warner Ave., Harbor Warner Business Center features 38,643 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased.

Mike Hefner of Voit’s Anaheim office represented the seller and buyer in the transaction. Matt Peters of Voit’s Irvine office represented Rexford in leasing the asset and acted as the local market advisor for the transaction.

