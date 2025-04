SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of an industrial building located at 2249 S. Yale St. in Santa Ana. Stage Stop 8 LLC sold the asset to Daytona Holding LLC, a locally owned manufacturing company, for $13.2 million. The buyer will use the 49,506-square-foot property as an auxiliary facility for its Southern California operations. Michael Hefner and Mike Vernick of Voit Real Estate Services represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.