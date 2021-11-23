Voit Real Estate Services Negotiates Purchase of 204,123 SF Office Building in Las Vegas

United HealthCare Services occupies the 204,123-square-foot office property at 2716 N. Tenaya Way in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Voit Real Estate Services has arranged the acquisition of a six-story office building located at 2716 N. Tenaya Way in Las Vegas. San Diego-based Premier Realty Holdings LP (PRH XXXV LLC) purchased the property for $67 million.

United HealthCare Services occupies the 204,123-square-foot property, which features a campus conference facility, auditorium, full-service cafeteria, multiple break rooms and a credit union, as well as an on-site, five-story parking structure. The healthcare company uses the office property to house its administrative and operations functions of OptumHealth, United HealthCare’s data and health intelligence business.

Mike Bench of Voit represented the buyer, while Rick Reeder, Brad Tecca, Marlene Fujita and Charles Moore of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.