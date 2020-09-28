Volastra Therapeutics Signs 11,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in West Harlem

NEW YORK CITY — Volastra Therapeutics, a biotechnology firm focused on treating cancer, has signed an 11,000-square-foot life sciences lease at the Mink Building in West Harlem. The space is located within the Manhattanville Factory District, a 1.1 million-square-foot office and life sciences campus. New York City-based Janus Property Co. owns the building.