REBusinessOnline

Volkswagen to Open $114M Importation Facility in Freeport, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

FREEPORT, TEXAS — Volkswagen Group of America will open a $114 million importation facility in Freeport, located south of Houston on the Texas coastline. The site spans 120 acres and represents a consolidation of the German automaker’s port operations in Houston and Midlothian. Volkswagen has entered into a 20-year ground lease with a partnership between the two developers leading the project, Washington, D.C.-based PRP and Dallas-based KDC. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the year, and the facility is expected to be operational in early 2024. JLL represented Volkswagen in its site selection process. Volkswagen anticipates that at full capacity, the facility will be able to handle as many as 140,000 vehicle imports per year, primarily from its production hubs in Mexico and Europe.

