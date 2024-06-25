Volunteers of America National Services Opens 80-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Anoka, Minnesota  

ANOKA, MINN. — Volunteers of America National Services has opened Nolte River Place, an 80-unit affordable seniors housing community in Anoka, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. The property features one- and two-bedroom units, eight of which are reserved for formerly unhoused senior veterans and 10 are designated units for Project Rental Assistance Contracts vouchers. Amenities include a community room, exercise room, underground parking, hair salon and library. Volunteers of America is a faith-based nonprofit with programs in 46 states.