Von Maur Opens 82,000 SF Store at West Towne Mall in Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Von Maur has opened an 82,000-square-foot department store at West Towne Mall in Madison. Von Maur backfills a space formerly home to Boston Store. CBL Properties, the owner of West Towne Mall, says that the new Von Maur store is one of only two department store openings in the country this year. West Towne Mall spans 828,602 square feet and is home to tenants such as Total Wine & More, Dave & Busters, Dick’s Sporting Goods, JC Penney, Athleta, Pandora, Pottery Barn, Sephora, Williams-Sonoma and The Cheesecake Factory.

