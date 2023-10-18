Voodoo Brewing to Open Brewery at Eastern Shore Centre in Spanish Fort, Alabama

SPANISH FORT, ALA. — Voodoo Brewing Co., an independent brewer based in Meadville, Pa., has signed a lease to join the tenant roster at Eastern Shore Centre, a 560,350-square-foot regional shopping center located at 30500 Highway 181 in Spanish Fort. Joseph AmecAngelo and Patti AmecAngelo of CBRE’s New Jersey office represented Voodoo Brewing in the lease deal. Shannon Tyndall of CBRE’s Birmingham office represented both the tenant and the undisclosed landlord.

Situated about nine miles east of Mobile, Ala., Eastern Shore Centre’s tenant roster includes Belk, Dillards and Mountain High Outfitters. The new 5,035-square-foot brewery will be Voodoo’s first in Alabama. The company operates 12 breweries in six states that include both corporate and franchised locations. Voodoo Brewing plans to open more in the coming years in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Nevada as part of its U.S. expansion plan announced in early 2022.