VOP Partners Buys 343,911 SF Village on the Parkway Retail Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — VOP Partners LLC has purchased Village on the Parkway, a 343,911-square-foot retail center located in the northern Dallas suburb of Addison. Anchored by Whole Foods Market and AMC Theatres, the 32-acre center was originally built in 1981 and redeveloped in 2014. Other tenants include RA Sushi, Neighborhood Services, Yard House, Hopdoddy, Sidecar Social and Pie Tap. Barry Brown, Chris Gerard, Ryan Shore, Jason Jacobs and Matthew Barge of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.