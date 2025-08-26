Tuesday, August 26, 2025
623-Fifth-Avenue
The office condo at 623 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan offers protected views of Midtown landmarks like Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheast

Vornado Realty Trust Agrees to Buy Midtown Manhattan Office Condo for $218M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based REIT Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has entered into an agreement to purchase the office condo at 623 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan for $218 million. The 36-story, 382,000-square-foot building, which is situated above the flagship Saks Fifth Avenue department store, is currently 75 percent vacant. Vornado, which expects the deal to close in September, plans to implement a capital improvement program that is expected to be complete by early 2027. According to Crain’s New York Business, the seller was local developer Charles Cohen.

