Vornado Realty Trust Agrees to Buy Midtown Manhattan Office Condo for $218M

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based REIT Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has entered into an agreement to purchase the office condo at 623 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan for $218 million. The 36-story, 382,000-square-foot building, which is situated above the flagship Saks Fifth Avenue department store, is currently 75 percent vacant. Vornado, which expects the deal to close in September, plans to implement a capital improvement program that is expected to be complete by early 2027. According to Crain’s New York Business, the seller was local developer Charles Cohen.