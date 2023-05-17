Wednesday, May 17, 2023
River Park at THE MART is a pedestrian-centric front yard where tenants and the public can gather. (Rendering courtesy of THE MART and completed by Evolution Virtual)
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestOffice

Vornado Realty Trust to Debut New Amenities This Summer at THE MART in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — This summer, Vornado Realty Trust will debut new amenities at THE MART office building that it owns in Chicago. Gensler designed the revitalization project.

The South Lobby now features new lounge seating with furnishings sourced exclusively from design showrooms at THE MART. An amenity space on the second floor features a 23,000-square-foot health club with state-of-the-art equipment, studios offering a full range of classes and a juice bar. A tenant-exclusive speakeasy lounge overlooks the river and new retail offerings focus on beauty, health and well-being. There is also a 21,000-square-foot conference center and workspace with meeting rooms, lounge areas, flexible programming space and a private café.

Additionally, the River Park public space now includes a plaza for pedestrian traffic and gathering as well as a central lawn for community events. The outdoor space features new food and beverage offerings and new landscaping completed by Hoerr Schaudt.

Totaling 4.2 million square feet, THE MART is the largest privately held commercial building in the U.S., according to Vornado. The owner also completed a round of improvements in 2016 that included the “Grand Staircase,” as well as dining destination Marshall’s Landing, a food hall and a reception and information desk.

