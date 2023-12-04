Voya Investment Management Provides $37.5M in Financing for Long Island Shopping Center

COMMACK, N.Y. — Connecticut-based life insurance company Voya Investment Management has provided a $37.5 million in bridge financing for Mayfair Shopping Center, a 221,000-square-foot retail property located in the Long Island community of Commack. The open-air center sits on a 15-acre site along the Jericho Turnpike and is home to tenants such as Lidl, Planet Fitness and the PGA Superstore. Andrew Stewart and Allison Villamagna of New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage arranged the three-year loan on behalf of the borrower, The Livingston Group. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund capital improvements and additional leasing costs.