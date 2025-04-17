Thursday, April 17, 2025
Built in 2009 in New Orleans, The Marquis features 250 apartments, with most units reserved for tenants earning less than 60 percent of the area median income.
VPG Holdings, ASCP Purchase 250-Unit Affordable Housing Community in New Orleans

by John Nelson

NEW ORLEANS — VPG Holdings and American South Capital Partners (ASCP), which is a joint venture between SDS Capital Group and Vintage Realty Co., has acquired The Marquis, a 250-unit affordable housing community located at 2651 Poydras St. in New Orleans. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The Marquis was built in 2009 and features a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, with most units reserved for tenants earning less than 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). VPG and ASCP plan to fund deferred maintenance and interior improvements at The Marquis, with the focus on implementing more energy and water efficient appliances including water heaters, dishwashers, refrigerators and air conditioners.

