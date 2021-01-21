REBusinessOnline

Vroom Signs 102,500 SF Office Lease at Westchase Park II in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

With the signing of Vroom to a 102,500-square-foot lease Westchase Park II in Houston is now 92 percent occupied.

HOUSTON — Vroom, a New York City-based automotive retailer and online marketplace, has signed a 102,500-square-foot office lease at Westchase Park II in Houston. The 569,825-square-foot office complex comprises two buildings and a freestanding amenity center that houses a Citrus Kitchen restaurant, a fitness center with full-service locker rooms and a tenant conference center. Louie Crapitto of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Eric Anderson, Parker Burkett and Katy Gragg represented the undisclosed landlord. The lease brings the building’s occupancy rate to 92 percent.

