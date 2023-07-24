Monday, July 24, 2023
VTS Signs 34,325 SF Office Headquarters Sublease at 3 Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — VTS, a provider of commercial proptech solutions, has signed a 34,325-square-foot office headquarters sublease at 3 Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan. The term is six years. The company will relocate from 141 W. 41st St. in the fourth quarter to the entire 14th floor of the building, which was previously occupied by Salesforce. Jim Wenk of Savills, along with Patrick Heeg of Transwestern and Sam Seiler of JLL, represented VTS in the lease negotiations. Sacha Zarba, James Ackerson and Alice Fair of CBRE represented Salesforce. Ivanhoe Cambridge owns 3 Bryant Park.

