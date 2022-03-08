VTS Signs 35,914 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — VTS, a leasing, marketing and asset management platform for the commercial real estate industry, has signed a 35,914-square-foot office lease at 320 N. Sangamon in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Tishman Speyer owns the 13-story building, which was completed last year. Robert Sevim, Jim Wenk, Cullen Hurley and Allison Buck of Savills represented VTS. Since its acquisition of Chicago-based Rise Buildings in March 2021, VTS has been growing its employee count and customer base within the Chicago area and outgrew its previous space at 312 N. May. In addition to its corporate headquarters in New York, VTS maintains offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, London and Toronto.