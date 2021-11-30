REBusinessOnline

Vulcan Breaks Ground on 249-Unit Ondina Apartment Development in Bellevue, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Ondina-Bellevue-WA

Located in Bellevue, Wash., Ondina will feature 249 apartments.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Vulcan has broken ground on Ondina, a 1.4-acre development site at 13238 NE Spring Blvd. in Bellevue. Located near the future location of BelRed/130th Light Rail Station, Ondina will feature 249 apartments, with 20 percent of the units designated rent- and income-restricted for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income.

The property is slated to open in early 2024. Runberg Architecture Group is serving as architect and Exxel Pacific is serving as general contractor of record for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  