Vulcan Breaks Ground on 249-Unit Ondina Apartment Development in Bellevue, Washington

Located in Bellevue, Wash., Ondina will feature 249 apartments.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Vulcan has broken ground on Ondina, a 1.4-acre development site at 13238 NE Spring Blvd. in Bellevue. Located near the future location of BelRed/130th Light Rail Station, Ondina will feature 249 apartments, with 20 percent of the units designated rent- and income-restricted for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income.

The property is slated to open in early 2024. Runberg Architecture Group is serving as architect and Exxel Pacific is serving as general contractor of record for the project.