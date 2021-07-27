Vulcan Buys Development Site in Seattle for 249-Unit Apartment Project

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Washington, Western

The development site at 1600 132nd Ave NE in Seattle is fully entitled for an eight-story, 249-unit residential building.

SEATTLE — Vulcan has purchased a fully entitled, 1.4-acre development site at 1600 132nd Ave. NE in Seattle’s Bel-Red corridor. Summerhill Apartments Communities sold the plot for an undisclosed price. The buyer plans to develop a 270,000-square-foot multifamily property on the site.

The property is entitled with permits for an eight-story, 249-unit residential building. Construction could start early as fourth-quarter 2021, for completion in fourth-quarter 2023. Runberg Architecture Group is architect of record.