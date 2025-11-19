Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Vulcan Elements Signs Full-Building Industrial Lease at CrossPoint Logistics Center in Metro Raleigh

by John Nelson

BENSON, N.C. — Vulcan Elements, a rare earth magnet manufacturer, has signed a full-building lease at CrossPoint Logistics Center, a speculative industrial facility in the south Raleigh suburb of Benson. The developer, Edgewater Ventures, broke ground on the facility in 2022.

Vulcan Elements plans to expand the current 501,215-square-foot facility to more than 1 million square feet and create 1,000 new jobs. CrossPoint Logistics Center is the largest speculative industrial facility ever constructed within the Raleigh-Durham MSA, according to Edgewater Ventures.

Ed Brown of NAI Tri Properties and Anna Lea Stroud of A. Stroud & Co. represented Vulcan Elements in the lease transaction. Al Williams, Matthew Greer, Lee Allen and Diane Jones of JLL represented Edgewater Ventures.

