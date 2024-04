NEW YORK CITY — Apparel retailer Vuori will open a 4,500-square-foot store at 120 Fifth Avenue, a 70,000-square-foot building in Manhattan’s Union Square neighborhood. Richard Skulnik and Lindsay Zegans of RIPCO Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Alan Schmerzler, Sean Moran and Patrick O’Rourke of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Bromley Cos. The opening is scheduled for the fall.