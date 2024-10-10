VW Holdings Closes Sale of 4,030 SF Office Building in Gresham, Oregon

GRESHAM, ORE. — VW Holdings has completed the sale of an office building and adjacent 0.4-acre land site at 600 N.W. Farris Road in Gresham, about 16 miles east of Portland. Lewis & Clark Montessori Charter School acquired the asset for $1.7 million.

Constructed in 1978 and renovated in 2003, the 4,030-square-foot, single-story property is ADA-accessible and includes 26 parking spots.

Tim Budelman of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the seller, while Anne Hecht of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.