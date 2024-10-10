Thursday, October 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
600-NW-Farris-Rd-Gresham-OR
Located at 600 N.W. Farris Road in Gresham, Ore., the single-story property offers 4,030 square feet of office space. (Photo courtesy of CoStar Group)
AcquisitionsOfficeOregonWestern

VW Holdings Closes Sale of 4,030 SF Office Building in Gresham, Oregon

by Amy Works

GRESHAM, ORE. — VW Holdings has completed the sale of an office building and adjacent 0.4-acre land site at 600 N.W. Farris Road in Gresham, about 16 miles east of Portland. Lewis & Clark Montessori Charter School acquired the asset for $1.7 million.

Constructed in 1978 and renovated in 2003, the 4,030-square-foot, single-story property is ADA-accessible and includes 26 parking spots.

Tim Budelman of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the seller, while Anne Hecht of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market: It’s a Great Time...

C-PACE Maintains Appeal in Lower Interest Rate Environment

IPA Negotiates Sale of 696-Bed Student Housing Property...

Brax Realty Negotiates $6.2M Sale of Two Manhattan...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.7M Sale of Apartment...

Cole Haan Signs 62,262 SF Office Lease Renewal...

JLL Arranges Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers Sale of 16,400 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 40-Unit Affordable...