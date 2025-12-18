W. P. Carey Acquires Four Midwest Inpatient Rehab Facilities for $137M

INDIANA, LOUISIANA, WISCONSIN AND KANSAS — W. P. Carey has acquired four inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRF) located in Indiana, Louisiana, Wisconsin and Kansas for $137 million. New Era Cos. and WB Development Partners developed and owned the 191,000-square-foot portfolio.

The properties are triple-net leased to NewEra Nobis Operations Holdings, a healthcare provider specializing in comprehensive rehabilitation services for patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries. The weighted average lease term is 17 years with fixed annual rent increases. As part of the transaction, W. P. Carey is also funding a 10-bed expansion of the Kansas facility. Nobis Rehabilitation Parters manages the properties.

The inpatient rehabilitation sector largely serves elderly and Medicare-eligible individuals. IRFs typically provide shorter lengths of stay and superior health outcomes relative to other post-acute options, according to W. P. Carey.